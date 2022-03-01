Fresh off a redistricting, Cawthorn returns to run in far-mountain area

RALEIGH — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn refiled candidacy papers on Monday and will now run for reelection in a district that largely follows the boundaries of the area that the first-term Republican currently represents.

Cawthorn, 26, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, voted against certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory and has voiced false claims of election fraud. He also spoke at the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — an act that some critics have argued should disqualify him from running again for Congress.

In December, Cawthorn had filed to run for an open seat further east that had been created by the state legislature in November for the once-a-decade redistricting process. It was considered a more pro-GOP district than the one covering where he lives in Henderson County.

But after the state's redistricting map was retooled twice due to litigation, that district stretching from part of Charlotte west to the foothills essentially no longer existed. At the same time, the redistricting also eliminated a challenge by some voters in the new district who had asked the State Board of Elections to reject Cawthorn's candidacy because of his actions preceding the Jan. 6 insurrection.