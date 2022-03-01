Fresh off a redistricting, Cawthorn returns to run in far-mountain area

RALEIGH — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn refiled candidacy papers on Monday and will now run for reelection in a district that largely follows the boundaries of the area that the first-term Republican currently represents.
Cawthorn, 26, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, voted against certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory and has voiced false claims of election fraud. He also spoke at the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — an act that some critics have argued should disqualify him from running again for Congress.
In December, Cawthorn had filed to run for an open seat further east that had been created by the state legislature in November for the once-a-decade redistricting process. It was considered a more pro-GOP district than the one covering where he lives in Henderson County.
But after the state's redistricting map was retooled twice due to litigation, that district stretching from part of Charlotte west to the foothills essentially no longer existed. At the same time, the redistricting also eliminated a challenge by some voters in the new district who had asked the State Board of Elections to reject Cawthorn's candidacy because of his actions preceding the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The latest 11th District he'll now try to represent, however, leans Republican and contains all or portions of 15 out of the 17 far-western counties that were in the 11th District from which he was elected in 2020.
“Western North Carolinians want a fighter in Congress. With their support, I look forward to returning to Washington as a sophomore member and helping enact major change with a historic Republican majority,” Cawthorn said in a news release.
He filed his candidacy paperwork, which included withdrawing from the previous district race, with the State Board of Elections on Monday afternoon.
Cawthorn will face some challengers in the May 17 Republican primary, including state Sen. Chuck Edwards of Henderson County, who had been running before in the state's far-western district. Edwards said he refiled on Monday for the 11th District.