From Batmobiles to BattleBots, N.C. man has built it all

The military-inspired tumbler posed perhaps the most difficult challenge of Walters’ career.

“The biggest problem we had to solve with my engineering was that it had to be able to fly through the air for 20 feet,” Walters said.

Relying on expertise from friends who worked as Naval engineers, Walters and his team figured out how to ensure the vehicle would land like an airplane, with its back wheels touching down first.

Constructing the tumbler Batmobile was not only a laborious process, but a secretive one.

“We had to put limousine tint in the windows we did have, and nobody was allowed to come into the shop with a phone,” Walters said. “Nobody knew what it looked like.”

Although Walters didn’t get to keep the stunt Batmobiles he helped bring to life, he does still have BattleRat stored near his Rowan County home — a dangerously fun toy he still breaks out on occasion.

Walters may have dialed back the amount of work he’s taken on since moving south almost a decade ago, but he’s still accepting jobs here and there for friends in New Jersey and elsewhere. He’s also sporadically helped out some of his NASCAR friends by serving as a part-time member of pit crews, specifically as a fuel specialist.