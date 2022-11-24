Gastonia customer pulls a gun on Wendy's worker ... because they forgot the sauce

GASTONIA — An angry customer pulled a gun on a Wendy’s worker in Gaston County after he didn’t get sauce with his order. Seriously.
The customer was idling in the drive-thru around 8 p.m. when he noticed his order was missing the sauce. That's when things took a turn.
“The man began arguing with the employee, pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot the employee,” according to police.
The worker then shut the drive-thru window and called for help.
The customer — a 35-year-old Gastonia resident — is accused of driving around the restaurant before police found him in the parking lot.
At the scene, officers reported finding a stolen gun in his pocket.