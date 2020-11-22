George Floyd's sister provides the homeless a Thanksgiving meal in Fayetteville

Carry Wright, executive director of the foundation, said it is still within 90 days of being launched and is planning for future events.

"In our first initiative, we gave a $5,000 donation to the Salvation Army in Minneapolis," Wright said. "(George Floyd) was a part of that organization. Our mission is to uphold his legacy."

She said the foundation is also planning to give back to needy families during the holidays.

"This is probably going to be our last community function like this until (society) opens back up (from coronavirus)," she said.

Donnie Wortham, who is homeless, said he appreciated the meal. He said times are difficult for homeless people as the virus has shut down many of the physical offices they need for social services and help.

"You can't get in touch with these people because some (homeless) people don't know how to text, fax and stuff, and you have to go online and do these things," Wortham said. "They need to send case workers out to help these people."

Moses Freeman said he's been homeless about a year and said he's also grateful for the meal.