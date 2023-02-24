RALEIGH — Every day thousands of people stream into Wake County’s two courthouses for so many significant reasons.

Speeding tickets.

Civil lawsuits.

Misdemeanor or felony criminal charges.

They seek domestic violence protection orders, changes to an estate or custody of a child.

Until recently, all of those paper-based transactions. Judges’ physical signatures turned orders into actions like warrants for arrests, child support payments or permission to drive to the doctor’s office on a suspended license.

That's changed as the North Carolina Judicial Branch moved to further digitize the state court system, starting with pilot programs in Wake, Johnston, Lee and Harnett counties.

The transition, however, has not gone smoothly.

Attorneys expressed many frustrations, from private information being made public as well as other glitches.

The system seems “half baked,” Wake defense attorney Charlie Gray said. “Even stuff that works well is unbelievably slow.”

Andrew Heath, director of the North Carolina Administrative Office of Courts, said he understands that some people are frustrated. He also asks that people judge the changes after six months, not after several days.

“There is just no easy way to go through a transition of this magnitude without feeling that pain,” he said.

The shift to the new system — called eCourts — is intended to allow the public to pull up court information online, pay fines and fees and file court documents, like a small claims complaint or a name change.

The project is expected to cost more than $100 million over a 10-year contract that ends in 2029. Mecklenburg County is expected to roll out their eCourts around May, with additional county clusters expected to follow every 60 to 90 days until all courts are using the new system by 2025.

The system was rolled out before it was ready, Raleigh-based attorney Seth Blum said this week. Crucial functions didn’t exist.

“The public, under the best of circumstances, finds the courts a bewildering place,” he said. “Now, they must be finding it bewildering and frustrating beyond belief.”

One concern was that after arrest warrants are canceled, the information isn’t making it to the database that police use.

Steven Gurley, who practices in Johnston County, said he is worried the new system resulted in one of his clients spending a few extra days in jail. The charge was dismissed the day the new system was rolled out, but Gurley’s client wasn’t released until later in the week because he and others weren’t notified.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said if the software issues are addressed quickly, she thinks the system will iron out. But if some of the issues continue for weeks and months, she said, it would be problematic.

Ned Mangum, a Wake County Chief District Judge, stressed that the change is historic — and needed.

The old mainframes are more than 40 years old, he said.

“It is hard to find anybody that works on them,” he said.