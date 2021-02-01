Ghost ship' with a cat — but no crew — wrecked on Outer Banks 100 years ago this week

The Diamond Shoals is among the deadliest, described as "a cluster of shifting, underwater sandbars that ... extend for miles in varying directions," Outerbanks.com reports.

A Coast Guard Station was the first to report seeing the Deering stuck on the shoals, with "sails still set and its lifeboats missing," the NPS says. Due to rough conditions, rescue boats weren't able to reach the ship until Feb. 4, historians say.

Not only was the crew gone, but also missing were their "personal belongings, key navigational equipment, some papers, and the ship's anchors," NPS historians report.

The Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum posted its own Facebook remembrance Saturday, which noted investigators found the wreck "had been driven high up on the shoals, which would have taken a massive force to accomplish."

Pieces of the Deering have managed to survive in unexpected ways, however. Some of its timbers are incorporated in the facade of a gift shop at the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum, which has a standing exhibit about the ship. The display includes the captain's desk, an oak water basin, a silver flask, an oil lantern and ship's bell.

"There are many theories of what happened, but they all leave questions," Stallings said. "The most plausible theories of mutiny, rum runners and pirates doesn't fit in with the ship being abandoned."