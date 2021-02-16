Going postal: Person pilfering mailboxes is no 'kindly grandma,' Charlotte residents say

"The mail's here!" they texted so everyone could go outside and get their mail before the thief could.

Hayes said he was mad about the continual thefts and no one being caught.

A Huntingtowne Farms homeowner posted a photo online of a driver stealing from a mailbox. The post shows what appears to be an older woman with white hair in a small SUV.

So when Hayes saw a car at his mailbox last Thursday night, he wasn't afraid of who might be in it. He felt even less intimidated when he saw the "elderly woman" behind the wheel, he said.

Hayes left his car and yanked the driver's keys from the ignition. As he did, the driver hit him once with a cell phone, which Hayes then took, he said.

He blocked the driver to prevent an escape. Hayes called 911 and waited for police.

After 15 minutes, Hayes thought he might get in trouble for detaining the person, he said. He'd already taken a picture of the driver and one of the car tag, so Hayes let him go.

Meanwhile, neighbor Nicole Kern went online, paid $30 to use the facial recognition site PimEyes.com and uploaded the photo of the driver.