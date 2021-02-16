Going postal: Person pilfering mailboxes is no 'kindly grandma,' Charlotte residents say

CHARLOTTE — A homeowner in a neighborhood where mail has been continually pilfered since at least the holidays said he caught a suspect in the act last Thursday night: a man posing as a woman in her 70s.
Lacy Hayes was returning to his home in the Quail Hollow area just after 7 p.m. when he saw a car that appeared to have smashed into his family's mailbox and some bushes.
Hayes saw the driver reach from the car and pull out mail from the box, he said.
"What are you doing?" Hayes asked.
"I was not stealing mail," the person replied.
Hayes had just encountered the person he and his neighbors believe has repeatedly stolen letters from mailboxes in Quail Hollow, the Huntingtowne Farms subdivision nearby and other south Charlotte neighborhoods since at least November.
Hayes and several of his neighbors along Greencastle Drive say they've been looking for the thief for months.
A neighbor's identity had been stolen as a result of a mail theft last year, they said. Christmas cards and numerous other items have been stolen from the mailboxes of at least 10 homeowners on Greencastle Drive alone, according to the neighbors.
Homeowners in the subdivision texted each other every afternoon when the mail carrier pulled into the neighborhood.
"The mail's here!" they texted so everyone could go outside and get their mail before the thief could.
Hayes said he was mad about the continual thefts and no one being caught.
A Huntingtowne Farms homeowner posted a photo online of a driver stealing from a mailbox. The post shows what appears to be an older woman with white hair in a small SUV.
So when Hayes saw a car at his mailbox last Thursday night, he wasn't afraid of who might be in it. He felt even less intimidated when he saw the "elderly woman" behind the wheel, he said.
Hayes left his car and yanked the driver's keys from the ignition. As he did, the driver hit him once with a cell phone, which Hayes then took, he said.
He blocked the driver to prevent an escape. Hayes called 911 and waited for police.
After 15 minutes, Hayes thought he might get in trouble for detaining the person, he said. He'd already taken a picture of the driver and one of the car tag, so Hayes let him go.
Meanwhile, neighbor Nicole Kern went online, paid $30 to use the facial recognition site PimEyes.com and uploaded the photo of the driver.
Within seconds a match was made, including a Greenville, S.C., Crime Stoppers report from January 2020 with photos of a theft suspect. Kern dug further online and found that the suspect wanted in Greenville had a lengthy criminal record in Georgia.
Kern had a check stolen and spent $1,000 on a "fancy locking mailbox" that required paying a mason to install.
"She found a gold mine in our neighborhood," Kern said of the suspect. "She looks like a kindly grandma. She's a jerk."
Over the weekend, Quail Hollow residents texted photos and video showing police cars with their blue lights flashing and officers arresting a person in a vehicle outside of a Starbucks near SouthPark mall. The residents said the vehicle is like the one they've seen pulling up to their mailboxes.
Also late Saturday, a man was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail whose name is the same as the one Kern found through her facial-recognition search.
Police wouldn't confirm if that person is the one being investigated for the mail thefts.
Quail Hollow neighbors are sure of it.
"They freaking arrested him!!! $2mm Bond!!," one neighbor texted. "Yes!!!!!"