Gone, but not forgotten: Durham company tapped to save Trump tweets

DURHAM — More so than any other president, Donald Trump used social media — most notably Twitter — to dominate the country's discourse and political life.
He announced policy there. He mocked rivals. He spread misinformation about election results. And he coaxed supporters to action.
But most of those records are no longer accessible to the public, after Trump was uniformly banned from many platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, following a deadly riot and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Those posts will be saved, though, from disappearing for good with the help of ArchiveSocial, a Durham startup that helps government agencies comply with public record laws. The software company will archive for posterity Trump's and dozens of other White House social media accounts for the National Archives and Records Administration.
This is the second time the company will do this for a president, having worked with the Obama Administration on its archive in 2017. That work, however, was not done for the National Archives.
The contract for the Trump White House covers more than 20 terabytes of information from numerous accounts, and the information will eventually be housed in the Trump Presidential Library.
That's a much larger amount of data than ArchiveSocial usually handles for one agency. The company, which focuses on archiving social media for public records laws, has 5,000 customers across the country.
"Most of what we do is for small cities and towns and sheriffs," said Ray Carey, the CEO of ArchiveSocial. "But the good news with technology is we can scale up to do New York City or, you know, the Office of the President or the National Archives."
ArchiveSocial, as a company, is scaling up, too. The company, with offices in downtown Durham, continues to grow, despite a year marred by a pandemic. It hired dozens of new employees last year and will add more in 2021.
ArchiveSocial takes great pride in preserving the records created by U.S. government, Carey said. An accurate historical record of what was said by politicians and government — good or bad — is important.
"Our mission is to empower and protect open dialogue, and I strongly believe that open dialogue is a hallmark of a free and vibrant society," he said. "And you really can't have open dialogue unless you start with an accurate record of the truth. If your facts and my facts are different facts, we're going to have a hard time."
The company is still determining how it will handle Trump's tweets from his suspended personal account, @realdonaldtrump.
The National Archives hasn't finalized its plans for how it will handle the posts or when they will be available. But it is likely that the archive will only cover Trump's four years in office and none of his activity before taking office.
Archiving social media for public record is a niche field, but ArchiveSocial has become the go-to company since Anil Chawla founded it in 2011.
The company's software is able to turn posts and videos on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other platforms into usable public records.
In 10 years of existence, the company has worked with more than 5,000 agencies, and says it still has significant room to grow.
"There are 85,000 government agencies, and so there's a lot more for us to do," said Carey, who has been at the company since 2019.