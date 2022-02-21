Google says there's a good reason why it's NC employees earn less than co-workers

In a statement, Google confirmed the pay differences at the North Carolina office.

"Our goal is to always pay at the top of the local market, including in the Raleigh-Durham area," a Google spokesperson said in an email. "In our annual review, we found that our compensation guidelines in the Research Triangle region exceeded the market pay benchmarks, so we made adjustments to align with the local market."

Google said last year that it would open an engineering hub in downtown Durham. The company has already hired dozens of employees, and expects to hire 1,000 workers in the coming years. Google typically pays wages at the top 5% to 10% of local market pay ranges for its jobs, according to the company.

Google has said the Durham office will be one of its top cloud computing hubs in the nation, though it hasn't shared what salaries it will pay.

Apple, which is also moving to the region, has said it will pay an average salary of $187,000 per year. Apple was forced to reveal those details because it agreed to nearly $1 billion in incentives from state and local governments, in exchange for hiring at least 3,000 workers in the Research Triangle.