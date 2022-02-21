Google says there's a good reason why it's NC employees earn less than co-workers

DURHAM — Google will pay workers at its new office here lower salaries than most of its other engineering hubs elsewhere, a move that has led to internal protests.
One group, the Alphabet Workers Union, has filed an internal petition against the decision to pay Durham employees lower rates, saying it was "unsatisfied" with the decision and its potential effects on employees. Alphabet is Google's parent company.
Google said the reason for the pay reduction was simple: It doesn't cost as much to live in the Raleigh-Durham area as it does in other cities where the tech company has offices.
Similar pay structures were implemented in Houston and Des Moines, Iowa, according to the Alphabet Workers Union.
"We ask Google: Why is this new policy being introduced after our work contributed to a record-breaking performance in the stock market, in spite of COVID-19?" the union's petition says.
Google told employees in 2020 they could see pay cuts if they moved to less expensive areas. The company even created a calculator to show employees the effects of potential moves.
Since then, more than 10,000 Google employees have applied for remote work or transferred to a new office, with 85% of those requests being approved, according to Google.
In a statement, Google confirmed the pay differences at the North Carolina office.
"Our goal is to always pay at the top of the local market, including in the Raleigh-Durham area," a Google spokesperson said in an email. "In our annual review, we found that our compensation guidelines in the Research Triangle region exceeded the market pay benchmarks, so we made adjustments to align with the local market."
Google said last year that it would open an engineering hub in downtown Durham. The company has already hired dozens of employees, and expects to hire 1,000 workers in the coming years. Google typically pays wages at the top 5% to 10% of local market pay ranges for its jobs, according to the company.
Google has said the Durham office will be one of its top cloud computing hubs in the nation, though it hasn't shared what salaries it will pay.
Apple, which is also moving to the region, has said it will pay an average salary of $187,000 per year. Apple was forced to reveal those details because it agreed to nearly $1 billion in incentives from state and local governments, in exchange for hiring at least 3,000 workers in the Research Triangle.
Google, however, didn't receive any incentives, which are typically tied to hiring and workforce benchmarks set by the state.
Google, like many tech companies, has begun hiring outside of its traditional home of the Bay Area in California during the pandemic.
The company wouldn't be the only one cutting wages for workers who have moved away from the Bay Area, which is one of the most expensive places to live in the country. Facebook, now Meta, said last year it would adjust salaries of workers who decided to work remotely in a lower-cost region. Twitter, the social media company, has enacted similar policies.