Got questions about the N.C. vaccination lottery? Here's some answers.

Public health experts believe that a 70% vaccination rate is needed to reach herd immunity.

Is anyone ineligible for the Summer Cash drawings?

According to the Governor’s Office, there are a number of people who are ineligible to participate in the drawings — mostly people connected to Gov. Cooper and to the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as N.C. Council of State members and people connected to the North Carolina State Lottery program or to the design of the Summer Cash program. Further, incarcerated citizens are ineligible.

Are people vaccinated at federal facilities entered in the drawings?

This is tricky. The Governor’s Office says that DHHS may not be able to access data for individuals who received vaccinations at the following places: the Veterans’ Administration, the Department of Defense and Indian Health Services (and some other unnamed federal groups).

DHHS is working to make sure people vaccinated through the VA or through Indian Services will be eligible, but if the state is unable to access the information by the time of the drawings, those people will not be entered.

Do I have to pay for a vaccine?