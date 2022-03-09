 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Cooper orders flags to be lowered to half staff Thursday to honor former state senator
Generic American Flag

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and N.C. flags at state facilities to be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset Thursday in honor of a former state senator, Hugh B. Webster, who died March 4.

A member of the Republican Party, Webster served six terms representing the state's 24th senate district which included Alamance, Caswell, and parts of Person counties.

Funeral services for Webster will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Union United Methodist Church in Leasburg, N.C., according to a news release by the N.C. Department of Administration.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

