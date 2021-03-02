Government offers plan to release more endangered red wolves into N.C. wilds

Government wildlife officials released two more critically endangered red wolves into the North Carolina wild and could place several more captive-bred wolves into the habitat this year, according to a new plan submitted to a federal judge.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a filing Monday that it brought two male wolves from a Florida wildlife refuge, paired them with wild female wolves from North Carolina and let them loose in February. One of the male wolves was later killed by a car.

The agency said it also plans to release another captive-bred pair into the wild this summer and will aim to introduce captive-bred pups into any wild litters born in the breeding season that runs through May.

Red wolves once occupied much of the eastern U.S. but were driven to near extinction by trapping, hunting and habitat loss before they were reintroduced to North Carolina in 1987. The reintroduced population had grown to more than 100 but has fallen sharply in recent years. Their range is limited to five North Carolina counties.

Releases of captive-bred wolves have largely been halted by the government in recent years.

That's why conservation groups, some of which are suing the government over the wolves' plight, are pushing for things to move faster.