Governor orders flags to be lowered in honor of Madeleine Albright, four fallen Marines

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half staff immediately until sunset Sunday, March 27, in honor of former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Korbel Albright, who died Wednesday.

Nominated by President Bill Clinton, Albright was the first woman to serve as the secretary of state, a role in which she served from 1997 to 2001. Prior to this role, she served as the ambassador to the United Nations from 1993 to 1997.

“Secretary Madeleine Albright was a trailblazer who will inspire generations to come. She led with dignity and honor, and our prayers are with her loved ones at this time," Cooper said in a statement released Friday.

Cooper also ordered flags to half staff from sunrise March 28 through sunset March 30 in honor of four Camp Lejeune based U.S. Marines who died during a training flight in Norway on March 18. The training was in support of Exercise Cold Response 2022.

The fallen Marines are:

*Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Ky.

*Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio

*Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Ind.

*Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.

All were assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing stationed at Marine Corps Air Station in New River.

"Our hearts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the four Marines from North Carolina who lost their lives overseas. We’re grateful for our service members today and every day," Cooper said.