Governor orders flags to be lowered Saturday across NC in honor of former state senator

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday in honor of former state Senator William B. Miller Sr.

Miller, who died Monday, served eight years as chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party and as a senator for District 31 in 2006.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem.

“I’m grateful for former North Carolina Senator Bill Miller’s service to Forsyth County and North Carolina, and our prayers are with his friends and family," Cooper said in a statement issued Friday.

