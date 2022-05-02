Governor orders U.S., N.C. flags lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of Fort Bragg soldier who died last week

Historic Princeville, on the banks of the Tar River in eastern North Carolina, is one hurricane away from disaster. The town, which stakes its claim as the oldest in the U.S. founded by Black Americans nearly 140 years ago, has flooded many times. Two hurricanes 17 years apart created catastrophic flooding in the town, which was built on swampy, low-lying land. The town also has endured racism, bigotry and attempts by white neighbors to erase it from existence. Now, with an ever-changing climate, the future is uncertain. Hurricanes are likely to be more intense, and melting glaciers are causing sea levels to rise, making more flooding inevitable.