Governor orders U.S., N.C. flags lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of Fort Bragg soldier who died last week

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Monday in honor of Spc. Luis Herrera, the 23-year-old Fort Bragg soldier who died Thursday during a vehicle accident in Cumberland County.
Three other soldiers were hospitalized as a result of the accident. Herrera served in the 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Bragg, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Administration.
Governor Roy Cooper said in a written statement: “We're mourning the loss of Spc. Luis Herrera who was tragically killed Thursday at Fort Bragg, and we’re praying for the recovery of the others who were hurt in the accident.”