'A little anti-climatic': N.C. electors meet Monday to cast the votes that really count

Until 1988, North Carolina electors met quietly in the Capitol, signed their official votes and went home.

This year, even with the limitations of the pandemic, Monday's election will involve more pageantry than those earlier meetings.

That's largely because of a former Cary teacher named Linda Gunter, who has had an almost obsessive interest in the arcane process since college.

"I just really got intrigued by the whole thing," she said.

Gunter has co-authored a 104-page book on the history of the state's electors. A Democrat, she even drives a car with a license tag, "ELECTOR." This year, she was an elector for Biden.

In 1988, Gunter helped plan more elaborate gatherings of electors as vice chair of Wake County's Constitutional bicentennial committee. As a state senator in the early 1990s, she sponsored a bill putting the ceremony under the direction of the Secretary of State and adding two alternate electors.

Still needed?

Despite a history that dates to the Founding Fathers, Gunter doesn't believe many Americans know how the system works. And Barry had to tell his mother that she wasn't voting directly for the president when she voted this fall.