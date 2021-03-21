'A&T absolutely prepared me for this role': New EPA chief is an Aggie

The man confirmed this month in a historic Senate vote as administrator of the U.S Environmental Protection Agency says he’s prepared to tackle the job, thanks in part to the start he received at N.C. A&T.
“A&T absolutely prepared me for this role,” says Michael S. Regan, an earth and environmental sciences major who graduated in 1998 from the university's College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences. “It strengthened my understanding of who I am and what I can do for society.”
Since 2017, Regan has served as secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. After his confirmation on March 10 as EPA chief, the A&T graduate became the first Black man, and the first graduate of a historically black college and university, to hold the position, which is traditionally given Cabinet rank.
During the debate over Regan's nomination, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., called him the "kind of person who can help unite us in common purpose” to solve the climate crisis. Carper also noted that Regan’s tenure as head of the N.C. DEQ was “a testament to his ability to bring people together and bridge the partisan divide.”
North Carolina saw its share of nationally visible environmental issues during Regan’s tenure. As the state’s top environmental official, Regan, 44, led a landmark multibillion dollar coal ash cleanup from Duke Energy. He has also worked with a largely Republican legislature on such projects as extending the power grid to rural communities and rebuilding the state’s eastern agricultural operations in the wake of several devastating hurricanes. Under his leadership, the DEQ also levied a $13 million fine against Chemours Co. for allowing the chemical GenX into the Cape Fear River.
“My role is to get people to see the win-win,” he said. “We can’t just legislate our way out of these situations, we have to get business to work with us and adopt a big-picture model to take care of the environment and our communities.”
Business and government partnerships, Regan said, are the best way to grow infrastructure in sustainable ways that protect air and water quality, bring assets to rural areas, and give a voice to underserved populations who have not always been treated sensitively by economic growth and infrastructure projects.
“We have to nurture a globally competitive economy at the same time that we protect the environment and public health,” he said. “One way to do this is to develop these partnerships.”
Growing up in Goldsboro, Regan learned to love the outdoors hunting and fishing in Bladen County with his father and grandfather, who is also an Aggie.
“I always enjoyed the outdoors growing up,” Regan said. “I also had some allergies and characteristics of asthma, which could be exacerbated by high-ozone days, so I learned pretty quickly about the connection between the environment and people’s quality of life.”
After coming to A&T as a biology major, he felt drawn to earth and environmental science as an academic extension of his interest in the outdoors. The campus’s welcoming environment was a pleasant surprise, too.
“A&T was a cultural awakening for me,” he said. “I really enjoyed the rich history, the notable alumni, the lessons about cultural heritage. The professors all seemed personally invested in helping students thrive. I felt understood.”
Much of his time as an undergraduate was spent with Godfrey Uzochukwu, director of the Waste Management Institute, the university’s environmental sustainability waste management program.
“Michael was a leader with a big environmental vision, even as a student,” Uzochukwu said. “I depended on him to get many things done, and he was held to a high standard in terms of ethics and leadership as well.”
After graduating from A&T, Regan spent almost a decade at the Environmental Protection Agency, first as a post-graduate intern and then full time, eventually serving as a national program manager responsible for designing programs aimed at reducing pollution and improving energy efficiency and air quality.
Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Regan as environmental quality secretary in 2017, and immediately tasked the agency with an ambitious agenda which included a statewide reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions to well below 2005 levels; a reduction in energy consumption in state-owned buildings to 40% below 2003 levels; and an increase in the number of zero-emission vehicles to 80,000.
“Business has an interest in sustainable energy, particularly in recruiting and retaining younger workers, who demand that business pay attention to these things,” Regan said. “As technology evolves, it becomes easier for them to comply with environmental rules, and the market expands.”
One of the key components of Cooper's Executive Order 80 is the Clean Energy Plan, which charts a path for the state to improve its energy grid and add clean sources of energy production. Improving infrastructure, such as building electric-vehicle charging ports, is included in the plan. Work on the plan has been ongoing since its adoption in September 2019, with the “risk and resilience plan” set to be completed next month.
As industries expand, Regan said, the effect on some communities — especially economically disadvantaged and minority areas — can be disproportionately negative. The 16-member Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Board, the state’s first board to advise on environmental impacts in various communities, was established last year to provide public feedback and oversight for the department’s processes.
“Many people think of clean air and water as a civil right,” Regan said. “People of every socioeconomic class want to protect these things. We have to make sure that our policies are thought through so that inequities don’t occur.”
Expectations for Regan on the federal agency are high. As the nation’s top environmental official, Regan will inherit an agency that will be charged with enacting President Joe Biden’s ambitious agenda to address issues of climate change, environmental racism and transitions to “green energy.”
For the blue and gold keeper of the green, it’s familiar territory.
"Two of Michael’s greatest attributes were his thirst for learning and his leadership acumen,” said Antoine Alston, associate dean of the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, who knew Regan as a classmate. “Since his graduation, he has consistently supported the college and has been an advocate for us wherever he has worked throughout his career.
“I predict that he will do very well leading the EPA."
