'A&T absolutely prepared me for this role': New EPA chief is an Aggie

The man confirmed this month in a historic Senate vote as administrator of the U.S Environmental Protection Agency says he’s prepared to tackle the job, thanks in part to the start he received at N.C. A&T.

“A&T absolutely prepared me for this role,” says Michael S. Regan, an earth and environmental sciences major who graduated in 1998 from the university's College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences. “It strengthened my understanding of who I am and what I can do for society.”

Since 2017, Regan has served as secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. After his confirmation on March 10 as EPA chief, the A&T graduate became the first Black man, and the first graduate of a historically black college and university, to hold the position, which is traditionally given Cabinet rank.

During the debate over Regan's nomination, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., called him the "kind of person who can help unite us in common purpose” to solve the climate crisis. Carper also noted that Regan’s tenure as head of the N.C. DEQ was “a testament to his ability to bring people together and bridge the partisan divide.”