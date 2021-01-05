As COVID-19 vaccination slowly ramps up, the first of the second doses arrive in NC

"This week's second dose allocation matches the amount of vaccine we received the first week that shipments were made," Shulby wrote.

Greensboro-based Cone Health, which inoculated its first round of workers on Dec. 18, has second doses planned to be given out to some staff this week, according to spokesman Doug Allred. He said the health care system has so far vaccinated 4,292 front-line staff in vaccination clinics over 11 days.

The first vaccinated workers at UNC Health were scheduled to begin receiving their second doses on Tuesday at the Medical Center in Chapel Hill and the hospital in Hillsborough and on Thursday at UNC Rex in Raleigh, said spokesman Alan Wolf. As of Tuesday, more than 14,000 employees had been vaccinated at UNC Health, which has a dozen hospitals across the state.

WakeMed began administering second doses to its employees on Monday, the first day they were eligible, said Dr. Chris DeRienzo, the chief medical officer. WakeMed tries to schedule the second dose just before an employee has a day or two off, because the potential side effects, such as fever, chills, fatigue and headache, are more common after the second dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"So folks really should not be scheduled to work that day if possible," DeRienzo said.