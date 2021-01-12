As lawmakers return to Raleigh, police will be 'ready' for potential violence

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the Georgia Capitol, a state patrol SWAT team walked the perimeter wearing fatigues and carrying rifles while lawmakers gathered inside for the start of a two-year term.

In Michigan, a state commission voted Monday to ban the open carrying of weapons in the Capitol building.

In Missouri, Republican Gov. Mike Parson's inauguration proceeded without incident. Concrete barriers and extra police — both typical inaugural precautions — surrounded the Capitol grounds where fewer than 2,000 people gathered.

And in Idaho, doors to the House and Senate chambers were locked Monday morning, and two state troopers were stationed at each entrance. In past years, the doors were propped open while an unarmed statehouse staff member controlled access.

Glen Thorne of Buhl, a small city in Idaho, wore a handgun in a holster on his right hip at the Capitol. Openly carrying weapons in the building is legal. Thorne said he wanted to make sure Republican Gov. Brad Little “knows that we’re here.”

Today, officials will also be keeping an eye on the Legislature when the North Carolina General Assembly reconvenes.