Asheville commits $2.1M for reparations

“There was a question about, well, how will this be spent? What are the projects?” Campbell said. “We don’t know yet. What we do know is that we have asked the commission once it is formed, to provide us with short-, medium- and long-term initiatives.”

While the amount is almost double what was allocated in earlier presentations, some community members at the council’s meeting expressed opposition. They argued the $2.1 million isn't enough and that divesting from the city police department would be a form of reparations. Others said the money could be better spent.

Across North Carolina, the Durham City Council passed a resolution in October calling for a federal program of reparations. In April, a panel in the U.S. House of Representatives advanced a decades-long effort to pay reparations to the descendants of slaves by approving legislation that would create a commission to study the issue.

In March, the City Council in the Chicago suburb of Evanston became the first U.S. city to make reparations available to its Black residents for past discrimination and the lingering effects of slavery. The City Council voted to begin making good on its pledge to distribute $10 million over the next 10 years with the distribution of $400,000 to eligible Black households.