Bill would make Friday of ACC men's and women's tournaments a state holiday

RALEIGH — North Carolina residents could avoid calling in sick to work or staying home from school to watch one day of the men's and women's Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tournaments under a bill proposed Tuesday.

Democratic Sens. Sarah Crawford of Franklin County, Natalie Murdock of Durham County and DeAndrea Salvador of Mecklenburg County co-authored the legislation, which would designate the Fridays of the men's and women's ACC Tournaments as a state holiday, adding to the 19 state holidays already on the North Carolina calendar.

None of the three responded immediately to emails from The Associated Press seeking comment on Tuesday, but Murdock told WNCN in Raleigh that North Carolina is just the place for the bill to be enacted.

“This is ACC country, ACC territory," she said. “(I’m) born and raised in Greensboro, North Carolina. So the ACC is literally a holiday for us already. So we might as well formalize that into an official state holiday.”