Budd among NC Republicans in US House to sign onto Texas suit to overturn Biden's victory

Some Democratic officials, including North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, have filed a brief of their own, to defend the four swing states being targeted.

Republican Rep. Mark Walker does not appear on the list of congresspeople in the Texas case. But Walker spokesman Jack Minor told The News & Observer Thursday night that the Greensboro congressman should have been on the list. Walker's name will be part of an amended filing Friday, Minor said.

Walker did not run for reelection this year but has announced plans to run for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat that will be open in 2022.

Rep. Patrick McHenry and Rep. George Holding are the other state Republicans whose names aren't on the list.

No proof of fraud

The brief filed by the GOP members of Congress says they support the lawsuit's goal because "the election of 2020 has been riddled with an unprecedented number of serious allegations of fraud and irregularities."

"The American people will not stand for a rigged election," Bishop tweeted Thursday night.