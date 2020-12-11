Budd among NC Republicans in US House to sign onto Texas suit to overturn Biden's victory

RALEIGH — Most of the Republicans representing North Carolina in the U.S. House of Representatives are now formally backing a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Reps. Dan Bishop, Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx, Richard Hudson, Greg Murphy and David Rouzer joined with 100 other Congressional Republicans in an amicus brief. It's in support of a lawsuit seeking to allow Republican President Donald Trump to remain president despite losing the election, which the lawsuit claims was tainted.
"Our constitutional republic has endured for nearly two-and-a-half centuries based on the consent of the governed," the brief says. "That consent is grounded in the confidence of our people in the legitimacy of our institutions of government."
Despite repeated allegations of fraud in the election, no proof has been presented to back them up. Courts across the country have rejected the president's lawsuits for that reason.
President-elect Joe Biden defeated Trump with 306 electoral college votes. Trump will receive 232. Biden received more than 81.2 million of the popular vote — 7 million more than Trump.
The lawsuit filed by Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the votes from four swing states that voted for Biden to be president — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Some Democratic officials, including North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, have filed a brief of their own, to defend the four swing states being targeted.
Republican Rep. Mark Walker does not appear on the list of congresspeople in the Texas case. But Walker spokesman Jack Minor told The News & Observer Thursday night that the Greensboro congressman should have been on the list. Walker's name will be part of an amended filing Friday, Minor said.
Walker did not run for reelection this year but has announced plans to run for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat that will be open in 2022.
Rep. Patrick McHenry and Rep. George Holding are the other state Republicans whose names aren't on the list.
No proof of fraud
The brief filed by the GOP members of Congress says they support the lawsuit's goal because "the election of 2020 has been riddled with an unprecedented number of serious allegations of fraud and irregularities."
"The American people will not stand for a rigged election," Bishop tweeted Thursday night.
But a lack of proof has led to doubts that this Texas lawsuit will succeed. Many other similar lawsuits by Trump's own legal team or various Republican allies have failed. Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court said it would not block election results in Pennsylvania — a state that Biden won.
Stein announced Thursday, not long after the list of GOP supporters became public, that he and the attorneys general from 22 other states signed onto a separate amicus brief opposing the GOP claims.
"This suit seeks to overturn the will of the people by throwing out the votes of tens of millions Americans," Stein wrote on Twitter, adding: "This represents a profound and outrageous rejection of democracy with no precedent in our nation's history. It would also violate some of our nation's most basic constitutional principles, including federalism and respect for state law."
'A dangerous violation of federalism'
Some Republicans have also begun criticizing the efforts to overturn the election results.
CBS News reported Thursday that Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, called the Texas lawsuit "a dangerous violation of federalism" that he said "will almost certainly fail."
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the GOP's presidential nominee in the 2012 elections, called the lawsuit's goals "dangerous and destructive of the cause of democracy," The Washington Post reported.
And Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn told a reporter Wednesday, "I frankly struggle to understand the legal theory of it."
North Carolina's electors will meet Monday to cast their votes, The Observer reported.
