Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staying remote into February, with later start for older students

Pejot said that the district had not had any furloughs, and had been able to reassign a large number of hourly employees to alternative or remote work. She said the leave provisions would affect roughly 2,500 employees and the leave would cost $1.7 million per week, which the district can cover using COVID-19 relief funds.

A shortage of bus drivers in the fall prompted the district to delay the start of middle school in-person rotations, as drivers took those leave provisions in November. But board members and staff said it was important to consider the needs of employees who are also navigating the pandemic.

"We don't have school without staff," Dashew said. "Our students don't have school without teachers, bus drivers and custodians. I want to make it clear to the public there are a lot of CMS employees who can work in remote learning, and there are some employees whose jobs cannot be done remotely and for whom there is no job if we're in remote. I don't want those folks in the unemployment line."

Some board members said they hoped to allow limited athletics to continue, particularly in outdoor sports like cross country that are approaching the end of their playoff seasons. They said it was important for students' mental health and that involvement in athletics can motivate students academically.