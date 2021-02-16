Cities that 'defund the police' would be punished under new NC bill

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Regretfully, this sentiment which is now turned into violent behavior, is no longer found just on the streets of Minneapolis, New York and Philadelphia," Edwards said. "We're seeing radical extremists launch vicious attacks on enforcing our laws right here in North Carolina."

Edwards' bill, Senate Bill 100, would apply to cities, towns or counties that cut salaries or other expenses for law enforcement by more than 1% of the government's budget that year.

"The Police Funding Protection Act seeks to encourage cities and counties not to defund their law enforcement agencies," said Sen. Danny Britt, a Republican from Lumberton who is co-sponsoring the legislation.

The N.C. Police Benevolent Association issued a news release Monday afternoon expressing support for the bill that would protect law enforcement funding, saying Asheville was a "catalyst" for the legislation when it voted to reduce the police department's budget by $770,000 in September.

"This legislation is a necessary step to prevent elected officials from making harmful decisions that fail to support officers and their agencies," NC Division President Randy Byrd said in a statement. "When you don't support these officers and their agencies, it can lead to officers leaving in unprecedented numbers and violent crime increasing."