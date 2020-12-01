Cooper said NC will get Pfizer vaccine after approval, sees 'newfound hope' for state

RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday the state will receive the Pfizer brand of the COVID-19 vaccine when it's approved and that it will be free for everyone, regardless of health insurance.

Cooper said he has "newfound hope" due to progress in getting the vaccine developed by Pfizer and Moderna approved by the Food and Drug Administration and then distributed across hospitals and health care providers.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said she hopes vaccinations can start as early as January, but the distribution is contingent on FDA approval of a vaccine.

The first shipment will be about 85,000 doses, Cohen said, and those will go entirely to health care workers. The second shipment will come shortly after, and Cohen hopes that vaccines will be available to people with two or more chronic conditions sometime in January. That vaccine may or may not be Pfizer's, depending on what other vaccines are developed and approved by the FDA.

Cooper noted, though, that people need to get two vaccines of the same type 21 days apart. Distribution will be "complicated," he said.