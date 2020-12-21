Cooper visits Duke Hospital to observe COVID-19 vaccinations

Around half of the Moderna vaccinations will go to nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The other half will go to hospitals and local health departments.

Cohen said on Monday morning she had received reports that local health departments were beginning to receive their shipments of the Moderna vaccine.

“We know the vaccine is going to arrive over the next number of days, but it’s exciting to see us able to get vaccines to even more places in our state,” Cohen said.

According to the state’s vaccination plan, medical workers and first responders who work directly with COVID-19 patients are slated to receive the vaccination first. Next will come residents at nursing homes, long-term care facilities and other congregate living settings.

Cooper and Cohen’s tour comes as North Carolina reported 6,900 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday — the third-highest number since the pandemic began. The 7-day rolling average number of cases also reached a new high Sunday, with an average of 6,082 cases per day.

Over the last week, more than 400 people have died of the coronavirus, according to the state health department.

Following the tour, Cooper and Cohen both emphasized that while batches of vaccinations continue to arrive in the state, North Carolinians should continue to be careful and “work hard right now.”