Does the litter along N.C. highways seem to be getting worse? Lawmakers propose a fix.

Bell's bill tries to give those litter laws more bite by doubling the fines. The penalty for a first-time littering charge would range from $500 to $2,000, and a second offense would bring a fine of up to $4,000.

The bill would also set aside $500,000 from NCDOT's Highway Fund for marketing and advertising through existing anti-litter programs such as Adopt-A-Highway, Litter Sweep and Swat-A-Litter Bug. Recalling campaigns such as "Give a Hoot, Don't Pollute," Bell said people need to be reminded that it's not OK to throw trash along the road.

And the bill would direct another $500,000 from the Highway Fund for a new grant program called Cops Clean NC. The program would offer grants of up to $10,000 to sheriffs in counties of less than 150,000 residents to pay deputies overtime to clean up rural roads.

NCDOT asked for ideas as well

The Highway Cleanup Act won't be the only state effort to try to tackle litter. Members of the state Board of Transportation have asked NCDOT staff to come up with strategies as well.

Board members said during their virtual meetings this month that they have been hearing complaints about litter as well.