'Don't take this for granted.' Wake County bans hair discrimination.

"Don't take this for granted," he said. "I'm telling you Jim Crow has been around for a long time keeping people down."

Duke University study

Black women with natural hairstyles — including afros, braids and twists — are often perceived as less professional than Black women with straightened hair, according to research by a Duke University professor.

Ashley Rosette conducted her research at Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. The study, which was co-authored by Rosette and Christy Koval, was published in 2020 in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science.

That research asked people to rate Black and white female job candidates on their professionalism and competence. Black women with natural hair-styles were given lower marks and not recommended for interviews compared to white women, regardless of hairstyle, and Black women with straightened hair, according to an article on the Duke Fuqua School of Business website.