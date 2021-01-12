Durham and Twitter's CEO may give some residents a guaranteed income this year

Eight months into the program, researchers documented how residents spent the $500 and their employment status.

Residents spent 40% of the money on food, 25% on other merchandise and just under 12% on utility payments.

Among those in the program, 43% worked full-time or part-time. About 20% were disabled and not working, and 11% each worked as stay-at-home caretakers or were looking for work. About 8% were retired and 5% were students.

About 2% of residents in the program were unemployed and not looking for work.

The median monthly household income of residents before the program began was $1,800.

Stacia Martin-West at the University of Tennessee and Amy Castro Baker at the University of Pennsylvania worked with SEED in conducting research on the residents in Stockton's program.

What impact could it have?

Freelon said the push for guaranteed income can be traced back to King, who laid out his vision for it in his 1967 book, "Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?"

He said the program could address an underlying cause of many of Durham's most pressing concerns.