Effort to protect assault victims from 'panic defense' is N.C.'s next LGBTQ rights push

Democratic lawmakers gathered to say that North Carolina officials have not done enough to repeal the entirety of HB2 or protect the LGBTQ community.

Three of the bills they are pushing have been filed before but failed to get any traction. Those bills would repeal HB2 in its entirety, prohibit many forms of discrimination and ban conversion therapy.

"Unfortunately, one of my aunts went through conversion therapy," said Rep. Allison Dahle, a Raleigh Democrat. "And still to this day — she's in her late 70s — there are ramifications from said therapy, and so it's really important to me that we make sure that no child has to go through any of this, that no person has to go through this."

A fourth bill, the latest effort to stop LGBTQ discrimination, prevents defense attorneys from using a strategy in front of juries in which they blame the victim's sexual orientation or gender identity for causing the defendant to panic and assault or murder the victim.

Autry explained that what he called the trans-panic defense is often used after an assailant attacks a transgender individual after the two engaged in sexual relations and the defendant was unaware the victim was transgender.