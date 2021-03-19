Ex-judge Cheri Beasley to run for U.S. Senate, advisers say

RALEIGH — Coming off a narrow election defeat in 2020, North Carolina’s first Black woman to serve as chief justice on the state Supreme Court will soon enter the 2022 U.S. Senate race, two advisers familiar with her deliberations said Thursday.

Democrat Cheri Beasley, who lost her chief justice election bid by just 401 votes out of nearly 5.4 million ballots cast in the statewide contest, will be announcing her intentions to run in early April, the advisers said. Beasley will join a growing field of Democratic candidates looking to fill an open seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Richard Burr.

Beasley began considering the Senate bid after her November loss and has since assembled a small team to assess her chances.

Kara Hollingsworth, a close friend of Beasley's who works as a North Carolina-based political consultant and managed Beasley's first statewide campaign in 2008, said she spoke with Beasley on the phone Wednesday. She said Beasley will declare her candidacy next month.

“She's in the process of putting together a team, and I feel comfortable confirming that she's in for this race,” Hollingsworth said.