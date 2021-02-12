First identified case of COVID-19 variant from South Africa detected in NC

RALEIGH — A more contagious strain of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in North Carolina, the state health department says.
The B.1.351 variant of the virus was first identified in South Africa in October. The case reported Thursday marks the first time it has been identified in North Carolina.
In January, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that another more contagious strain of the coronavirus had been found in the state — this one first discovered in the United Kingdom.
In an effort to protect against the more infectious coronavirus variants, DHHS is recommending people wear two layers of masks in line with guidance the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released this week.
The B.1.351 sample came from an adult in the central part of the state, according to DHHS. The person had not traveled recently.
According to DHHS, LabCorp discovered the variant during a routine genomic sequencing effort, a process used to determine the structure of random virus samples and see if there are mutations. LabCorp shared those results with the CDC.
B.1.351 has also been found in Maryland, South Carolina and Virginia, according to DHHS. As of Tuesday, the CDC reported nine cases of the B.1.351 variant across the United States.
"While we anticipated the arrival the B.1.351 variant in NC, it's a reminder that the fight against COVID-19 is not over," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the DHHS secretary, said.
There is no evidence that the B.1.351 variant is more likely to cause a serious case of COVID-19, the CDC reports.
But Cohen reiterated a message she has sounded in recent weeks: With the virus mutating into several strains that appear more infectious, following public health measures such as wearing a mask and respecting physical distance takes on increased importance.
When wearing a mask, the DHHS release said, people should ensure that it fits "snugly" against their face, recommending masks with metal strips at their top that can be molded over the bridge of a nose. If someone is wearing two masks, the release said, they should wear two cloth masks or a cloth mask over a disposable one — never two disposable masks.
New coronavirus strains
A sample taken from Mecklenburg County last month marked the first time that the B.1.1.7 strain, which was first sequenced in the United Kingdom, was identified in North Carolina.
Since then, there have been 21 cases of B.1.1.7 found in North Carolina as of Tuesday, the CDC reports. Guilford County reported Jan. 28 that one case had been identified locally and the person was in isolation at that time.
News reports indicate that B.1.1.7 cases stretch across the state, with WLOS-Channel 13 in Asheville reporting on Tuesday that three cases had been found in Buncombe County and WWAY-Channel 3 in Wilmington reporting Thursday that two cases had been identified in Pender County, just outside of Wilmington.
The variants first discovered in the UK and South Africa share a mutation with another variant first discovered in Japan and Brazil, according to the CDC. That mutation likely allows the virus to spread faster than the original strain.
In the UK, for instance, B.1.1.7 was found to be about 50% more infectious than the original strain. A CDC report released in January said the UK variant could become the United States' most common strain of the coronavirus by March.
Moderna tested its COVID-19 vaccine against both variants, finding that it was fully protective against the variant first found in the UK but that it could lose some protection against the variant first found in South Africa.
The vaccine should still remain protective against the variant, Moderna said. But the company announced it is exploring the possibility of both a second booster shot and a booster shot specific to B.1.351.