First identified case of COVID-19 variant from South Africa detected in NC

"While we anticipated the arrival the B.1.351 variant in NC, it's a reminder that the fight against COVID-19 is not over," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the DHHS secretary, said.

There is no evidence that the B.1.351 variant is more likely to cause a serious case of COVID-19, the CDC reports.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Cohen reiterated a message she has sounded in recent weeks: With the virus mutating into several strains that appear more infectious, following public health measures such as wearing a mask and respecting physical distance takes on increased importance.

When wearing a mask, the DHHS release said, people should ensure that it fits "snugly" against their face, recommending masks with metal strips at their top that can be molded over the bridge of a nose. If someone is wearing two masks, the release said, they should wear two cloth masks or a cloth mask over a disposable one — never two disposable masks.

New coronavirus strains

A sample taken from Mecklenburg County last month marked the first time that the B.1.1.7 strain, which was first sequenced in the United Kingdom, was identified in North Carolina.