Franklin Graham says Republicans who voted to impeach Trump are like Jesus' betrayer

"The House Democrats impeached him because they hate him and want to do as much damage as they can," Graham said in a Facebook post Thursday. "And these ten, from his own party, joined in the feeding frenzy. It makes you wonder what the thirty pieces of silver were that Speaker Pelosi promised for this betrayal."

In the Bible, the apostle Judas turns on Jesus in exchange for 30 pieces of silver.

Graham, who said he didn't "support or agree with some of the things the President said and did the last couple of weeks" wondered how some Republicans could side with the Democrats.

"After all that he has done for our country, you would turn your back and betray him so quickly?" Graham asked.

Among the Republican lawmakers voting to impeach Trump was Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina, who referenced the president's speech to supporters before the Capitol siege.

"Under the strict definition of the law, I don't know if the President's speech last Wednesday morning amounted to incitement of a riot, but any reasonable person could see the potential for violence," Rice said in a statement.

It's not the first time Graham has weighed in on an impeachment decision.