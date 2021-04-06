HPU Poll: In North Carolina, president's approval sits a little below 50%, while governor's approval is just above 50%

HIGH POINT — It's another month into the first term of Joe Biden's presidency, and North Carolinians haven't changed their mind about the former senator and vice president from Delaware.

A High Point University poll released Tuesday found that President Joe Biden has an approval rating in North Carolina of 48 percent. Another 39 percent disapprove of his job performance as president, according to the poll. Thirteen percent of those contacted didn't give an opinion.

Those numbers are close to those reported by the HPU Poll on March 2. That poll, conducted in February, also pegged Biden's approval rating in North Carolina at 48 percent. But Biden's disapproval numbers were two percentage points lower in that poll at 37 percent. The gap between those two ratings — 11 points — has narrowed to 9 points in the survey released Tuesday.

“The most recent HPU Poll continues to show consistency in how North Carolinians feel about the job the president is doing,” Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll, said in a statement.