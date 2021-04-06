HPU Poll: In North Carolina, president's approval sits a little below 50%, while governor's approval is just above 50%

HIGH POINT — It's another month into the first term of Joe Biden's presidency, and North Carolinians haven't changed their mind about the former senator and vice president from Delaware.
A High Point University poll released Tuesday found that President Joe Biden has an approval rating in North Carolina of 48 percent. Another 39 percent disapprove of his job performance as president, according to the poll. Thirteen percent of those contacted didn't give an opinion.
Those numbers are close to those reported by the HPU Poll on March 2. That poll, conducted in February, also pegged Biden's approval rating in North Carolina at 48 percent. But Biden's disapproval numbers were two percentage points lower in that poll at 37 percent. The gap between those two ratings — 11 points — has narrowed to 9 points in the survey released Tuesday.
“The most recent HPU Poll continues to show consistency in how North Carolinians feel about the job the president is doing,” Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll, said in a statement.
Nationally, meanwhile, the Democrat fares much better in job approval polling. Real Clear Politics, a website that tracks national polling data, has Biden's job approval rating between March 24 and April 5 at nearly 55 percent across the United States. Biden's average disapproval rating over that period is at 41.2 percent — a spread of almost 14 points. That average spread has narrowed since the early days of Biden's presidency but has never fallen into single digits, according to Real Clear Politics.
Back in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper remains more popular than not. Tuesday's HPU Poll reported a job approval rating for Cooper, a Democrat, of 53 percent and a disapproval rating at 33 percent. Those numbers were a slight improvement from the March 2 HPU Poll.
The HPU Poll also reported Tuesday that 34 percent of those surveyed said the country is heading in the right direction while 54 percent said the nation is off on the wrong track. Those numbers have improved since the last HPU Poll, which found a 31-point gap between right direction (29 percent) and wrong track (60 percent).
The university's Survey Research Center conducted this telephone pole and online survey from March 19 to April 1. The survey released Tuesday includes weighted results from 941 adults from a sample of all North Carolina counties. The poll has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.
