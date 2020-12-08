Buncombe County commissioners vote to remove monument; the final decision rests with the city of Asheville

ASHEVILLE — The decision on whether to remove a prominent monument to a Confederate governor now lies with city government after Buncombe County leaders accepted a recommendation to remove it.

The county Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 on Dec. 7 to accept the recommendation from the government-appointed Vance Monument Task Force to remove the 75-foot obelisk from Asheville's center.

It was not clear if all commissioners agreed the acceptance equaled an endorsement to remove the marker. But in some ways it did not matter as the board made up of six Democrats and one Republican emphasized the final decision did not lie with them because the monument to Gov. Zebulon Vance sits on city property.

The City Council will take up the matter Dec. 8. The council had not planned to take a vote that day, according to Mayor Esther Manheimer, but changed directions and would now also vote on whether to accept the recommendation.

In the county's recommendation crafted by Board Chair Brownie Newman, commissioners offered to help the city with logistics and possibly funding.