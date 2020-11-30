 Skip to main content
NC Senate Republicans elect first female majority leader
NC Senate Republicans elect first female majority leader

In a meeting Monday afternoon, Republicans unanimously elected the first female majority leader in North Carolina’s state Senate since the position was created in 1977.

Sen. Kathy Harrington, of Gastonia, was selected to replace Sen. Harry Brown of Jacksonville, who had served as Senate majority leader since 2011. Brown, who is also the lead budget writer, announced his retirement last year.

Harrington will be the second woman to lead Senate Republicans in the state’s history, according to documents created by the legislative library and provided by Senate leader Phil Berger’s office. The first was Betty Cochran, who led Republicans when they were in the minority in 1995.

The Senate’s majority leader is the second in command to the Senate President Pro Tem, who is the highest-ranking officer in the state legislature. Berger was re-nominated Monday, all but ensuring he will keep the position he has held since 2011.

Harrington has served in the Senate since that same year, when Republicans took the majority in both chambers. She currently co-chairs the appropriations committee and is well-known among her colleagues for her work behind the scenes in the last 10 years.

“It was great news to hear her name mentioned for that role. She is what I consider a quiet giant,” said Susan Vick, lobbyist and general counsel for Fetzer Strategic Partners. “She is a workhorse and gets things done, but it is often very quietly, very collaboratively.”

