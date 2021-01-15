'I'm not hopeful.' Will the county's new COVID-19 directive slow the virus in Charlotte?

On average over the last week, Mecklenburg is adding nearly 900 new infections daily, which is more than triple the caseload from mid-November, an Observer analysis of public health data shows.

In that same time span, the positivity rate has nearly doubled and hospitalizations have tripled, easily shattering records notched during the July coronavirus peak. Atrium Health and Novant Health say there is still more they can do to increase bed capacity — though staffing limits provide a bigger hurdle.

COVID-19 numbers will only keep increasing if people refuse to follow state and county guidelines, said Melinda Forthofer, a UNC-Charlotte public health professor who specializes in social epidemiology. Since the start of the pandemic, Mecklenburg has seen 74,470 coronavirus cases, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

"Folks need to buckle in and brace themselves for a first quarter — at least — of 2021, that is still very, very far from what we would call normal," Forthofer said. "We've got to get control of the COVID curve. We've got to get vaccines distributed. We've got to persuade people to take advantage of the vaccine. And when all of that is happening really thoroughly, we will be in a much better place."