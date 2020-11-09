'It's far too bright': New LED street lights interfering with some Durham residents ability to sleep

DURHAM — When City Council members switched thousands of street lights to energy-efficient bulbs, they were thinking about the environment and public safety.

But some residents say the new lights are so bright, it's like they're living in a parking garage.

After hundreds of complaints, the council is considering some possible solutions. Residents can appeal to the city's transportation department to remove a streetlight.

They can also ask the city to reduce the streetlight's wattage or install a shield, though some processes require support from the Durham Police Department.

City resident Tom Feltner told the council at a meeting that the LED lights have had "a profound negative impact" on him.

"It's unshielded. It's unfocused. It's far too bright," Feltner said. "And the result has been our home is now what some neighbors have called perpetual daylight, a movie set or football stadium."

The lights' glare has disrupted his sleep, he said.

"Even sitting in our living room has meant that we've had to cover a lot of our front windows with cardboard," he said.