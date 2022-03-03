Lawyers ask US justices not to block new NC Congress map

The GOP's arguments, if accepted, would essentially overturn a 2019 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that declared state constitutions and courts had authority to rein in maps determined to be too partisan, the plaintiffs' lawyers wrote. Republicans also want the U.S. Supreme Court to block the state Supreme Court’s rulings invalidating their original congressional map.

“Even an emergency stay on the basis of their theory would call into doubt dozens of state constitutional provisions regulating congressional elections, causing chaos across the country in the runup to the 2022 elections,” wrote Abha Khanna, an attorney for voters supported in their lawsuit by an affiliate of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

GOP lawmakers now get one more chance with written arguments. There's no word on when the court will rule, but candidate filing for North Carolina’s May 17 primaries ends at noon Friday. Justices in the past have been wary of getting involved in state elections when an election season is already underway.