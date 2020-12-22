More than 90% of NC's counties are showing heavy community spread of COVID-19

Cooper launched the county alert system on Nov. 17 to illustrate where the coronavirus is spreading the most. At the time, only 10 counties were shown in red and 31 were orange. The colors are determined by measures such as the number of new cases per capita and the portion of tests that are positive.

By Dec. 4, the increasing prevalence of the virus meant that 48 were red and 34 were orange.

Executive order on mixed drinks

The press conference came a day after Cooper issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to sell mixed drinks for takeout or delivery. The move, which Cooper said had the support of other top elected state officials on the Council of State, was aimed at helping the industry while discouraging people from gathering in large numbers where the coronavirus can spread.

"We believe this will provide a safer situation and will also provide an important financial boost for bars and restaurants that are really hurting right now," Cooper said Tuesday.

Cooper did not announce any changes to the other coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses and the public, which include a curfew set from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, with exceptions for work, health care and grocery shopping. The curfew went into effect Dec. 11 and is scheduled to expire Jan. 8.