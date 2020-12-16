N.C. court order threatens executive branch power over funds

RALEIGH — A North Carolina Court of Appeals panel's ruling threatens the ability of elected executive branch leaders in the state to control non-tax dollars without legislative permission.

The panel's majority ruled this week that Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein had to deposit money paid annually by Smithfield Foods as part of an agreement reached in 2000 over hog waste and any residual into the state's coffers.

The money — up to $2 million annually provided by Smithfield — had been held in a private bank account for use in distributing grants designed to enhance the state's environment. Democratic attorneys general — now-Gov. Roy Cooper and Stein — have selected grant recipients based on a panel’s recommendations.

In April, the state Supreme Court ruled 6-1 that the Smithfield payments are not civil penalties, leaving the Smithfield arrangement intact. As such, the justices wrote, the money is not required to be spent on public schools, as the state constitution would otherwise require. The New Hanover County school board, a plaintiff in a lawsuit that began in 2016, had argued the money had to be earmarked for schools.