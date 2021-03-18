N.C. legislators to reintroduce Hate Crimes Prevention Act in wake of Atlanta shootings

RALEIGH — After the killing of eight people, most of them Asian women, in Atlanta this week, and a spike in anti-Asian violence during the coronavirus pandemic, some North Carolina lawmakers will again push for a new hate crime law.

Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, one of the only Asian Americans ever elected to the General Assembly, said Thursday that he and two other state senators will file the Hate Crimes Prevention Act again this session. State House members will also file a version of the bill.

Chaudhuri said while the shootings in Atlanta-area spas Tuesday have not yet been deemed a hate crime, Asian Americans have long been discriminated against and been portrayed as foreigners and outsiders.

"Many members of our community are scared and anxious and fearful," he said.

The Raleigh Democrat has filed the same legislation in every session he's served in the state Senate, he said. Similar bills filed in 2018 and 2019 never received hearings in the Republican-controlled legislature.

"This bill deserves a hearing," Chaudhuri said. "I'm under no illusion that the passage of this bill will do away with hate crimes and hate groups, but this legislation does build trust with our communities that are targeted by hate crimes."