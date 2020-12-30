N.C. revises vaccine distribution plan, halts evictions

Some believe the plan remains too complicated and encourages line-jumping.

“I have reservations about putting healthy college students ahead of people in their early 60s who face a 10,000% higher risk of death," said a statement from Republican Senate leader Phil Berger. “I understand the concern that college students spread the virus, but the whole basis for that concern is they spread the virus to older people who might die. We should vaccinate those older people first.”

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper stood by the plan and stressed the importance of making sure vaccine distributors follow the prioritization schedules now in place. He and Cohen want the state's medical board to propose punishments for noncompliance, such as fines and revoking medical licenses.

Cooper signed an executive order on Wednesday to follow through on a commitment he made last week to prevent evictions for another month. His directive extends the existing moratorium through the end of January.

“This order will help them stay in their homes, which is essential to slowing the spread of the virus,” Cooper said.

The pace of vaccine rollout will remain slow as the state sees its worst levels of transmission yet.