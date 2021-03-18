N.C. treasurer about to tell thousands with long-lost cash: 'Your check is in the mail'

FAYETTEVILLE — Thousands of North Carolinians in the upcoming weeks and months could get letters with good news from the state: The government has some of their money and will send them a check through a new program from the state treasurer's office called N.C. Cash Match.

The N.C. Cash Match program started last summer as a nine-month experiment, and this month it was made permanent. It seeks to automatically return long-lost money to its rightful owners, state Treasurer Dale Folwell said in recent conference call with news reporters.

The money is in the North Carolina unclaimed property fund, which is also called N.C. Cash. N.C. Cash collects cash, stocks, bonds and the contents of safe deposit boxes when whoever held those items has lost track of the owners. The money can be from old bank accounts, rental and utility deposits, uncashed tax refund checks, insurance companies, and other sources.

Anyone can see whether they have money or other property in the N.C. Cash program and file a claim to collect it by visiting the nccash.com website.

N.C. Cash Match contacts some owners of the unclaimed property — those who are owed $250 or less — and sends the money to them, Folwell said.