NC 2nd-chance redistricting finalized; maps now go to court

RALEIGH — The North Carolina legislature on Thursday completed new redistricting plans that Republicans contend will meet fairness directives of state justices who struck down previously approved maps as illegal partisan gerrymanders that penalized Democrats.

A map for the state's 14 U.S. House seats approved by the General Assembly was touted by the GOP for having four highly competitive districts, some of which could threaten reelection prospects for incumbents. Republican legislators who drew the plan for the coming decade cited district-by-district results from statewide elections going back to 2016.

“We believe that the map is constitutional. We believe that it is fair to all candidates, voters (and) political parties in the state,” said Sen. Warren Daniel, a co-chair of the Senate redistricting committee. “It will reflect the will of the people if adopted by the court.”

Republicans would have an advantage in the congressional plan as well as in the new maps for state House and Senate districts that also received final approval Thursday. But there would be pathways for Democrats to win a majority of seats in all of the maps during a strong year for the party.