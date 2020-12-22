NC to get $700 million in rent aid under new federal stimulus. Where will the money go?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The household must also be at or below 80% of the area median income. Greensboro's median household income is about $45,000 a year for an individual.

A household is not eligible if it already receives some other form of federal housing assistance.

In disbursing the funds, states and municipalities must prioritize households at 50% or below the median income and anyone that has been out of work for 90 or more days. Other priorities can be instituted at the discretion of states and municipalities.

Landlords can apply for the assistance on their tenant's behalf, but the tenant must also sign the application and the funds must be used to pay the tenant's rent.

Is this enough?

Dustin Engelken, government affairs director at the Triangle Apartment Association, is relieved that Congress included rental assistance in its agreement but concerned it won't be enough.

"What comes next?" he said in an interview, "This is a good development. But I'm afraid we're going to be right back asking for more pretty quickly because it's not going to be enough to meet all the need."