New data shows young, healthy adults dying more often from COVID-19 in Mecklenburg

This age group is prioritized last in North Carolina's vaccination framework, meaning it will take months before young adults are widely protected from the virus.

Last October, Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris predicted COVID-19 would be third leading cause of death for the county in 2020, trailing only cancer and heart disease.

People age 60 and older, as well as people with underlying or chronic health problems, are the most likely to die from COVID-19, data throughout the pandemic has consistently shown.

Mecklenburg did not record its first death of a resident with no underlying conditions until May 26. Through December, an additional nine fatalities were listed as deaths among residents with no known health problems — less than 2% of all COVID-19 deaths in the county.

But in January, the county saw nearly as many previously-healthy people die in a single month as had been recorded the seven in months prior.

For other deaths recorded, it is unclear what those pre-existing health conditions were, such as lung disease, cancer or diabetes, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns can escalate the severity of infections.