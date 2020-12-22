New website shows how many NC residents have received COVID-19 vaccine and where

RALEIGH — North Carolinians can now track how many people in their county have been vaccinated against the coronavirus on the state Department of Health and Human Services website.

The vaccinations dashboard includes a color-coded map showing roughly the number of residents in each county who have received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. It also breaks down the data statewide, to show the demographics of people vaccinated, including race, gender, age and ethnicity.

The data will be updated weekly, the state health department said.

So far, the dashboard reflects only the 24,500 hospital workers confirmed to have received the Pfizer vaccine as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. The state says hospitals may take up to three days to report vaccinations, so the actual number is higher.

The state received 85,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine last week, earmarked for front-line workers in 53 hospitals, and most of the hospitals didn't get their allotment until Thursday. The state expects another 61,425 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 175,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.