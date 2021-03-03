Orange County adds rule protecting residents with natural hairstyles, calls for CROWN Act

Orange County residents are now protected under local rules against discrimination based on hairstyles associated with race, religion or national origin.

The county commissioners unanimously approved the changes to the county's discrimination ordinance Tuesday and also voiced support for state and national efforts to pass the CROWN Act.

The CROWN Act has been adopted in seven states and is under consideration in 20 other states, commission Chair Renee Price said. A similar bill, House Bill 170, was introduced into the N.C. House last week.

Dove and the CROWN Coalition crafted the CROWN Act — Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural-Hair — in 2019 to prohibit discrimination nationwide against race-based hairstyles and textures, including Afros, twists, Bantu knots and braids.

The U.S. House passed the CROWN Act in September; the Senate has never passed it.

Black women have reported experiencing pressure to spend a significant amount of time and money to make their hair conform to European or white beauty standards by straightening or relaxing their hair.

N.C. governments pass similar protections