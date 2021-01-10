Panel recommends raising NC revenues for transportation 40%

“Our transportation investments rely on just a few revenue sources, each of which is tied to long-standing assumptions about how many of us drive, how much we drive, what kinds of vehicles we drive, and how we purchase goods and services,” former Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane and Martin Marietta CEO Ward Nye, the commission leaders, wrote in the report released Friday. “Those historic assumptions are now quickly becoming obsolete."

The N.C. First Commission report is the latest from transportation study panels formed over the past 50 years, with mixed success as to implementing recommendations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tax and fee increases would need support from the Republican-controlled legislature and Cooper, a Democrat. While GOP legislators have been wary about raising taxes, they have been more willing to issue road-building debt, raise Division of Motor Vehicle fees for inflation and retool highway project decision-making. The report is expected to be presented to a House committee Monday. The two-year session begins Wednesday.

The state’s motor fuels tax, currently at 36.1 cents per gallon, and the Highway Use Tax, which is essentially a 3% tax on vehicle sales, contribute nearly 60% of all North Carolina Department of Transportation's annual revenues. DMV fees and federal dollars — mostly from another gasoline tax — provide much of the rest.